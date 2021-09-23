Police are investigating reports that two male victims were shot off of Plank Road Thursday evening.
The shooting took place sometime around 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of Dayton Street, according to BRPD.
As of 6 p.m., BRPD said one victim has life-threatening injuries, and the second has non-fatal injuries.
BRPD blocked off a stretch of Dayton Street with patrol cars and crime scene tape as they surveyed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.
Casings were strewn up and down the block.
About a dozen police vehicles responded to the scene, and well over a dozen officers.
A young woman who lives on Dayton Street — and whose house lies within the area police cordoned off with crime scene tape — said she didn't see what happened, but she heard it.
The woman, who asked to withhold her name, said she was in her driveway with her son when the shots were fired. She said they sounded like explosions, and that she immediately grabbed her son and ran inside their house.
The woman's grandmother, who also asked to withhold her name, said she heard about the shooting while on Jackson Street. She said she hopped in her pickup and rushed home on Dayton to check on her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Tara Mitchell, who lives nearby and volunteers for an East Baton Rouge anti-violence outreach group called Streets Team, said she heard "at least 13" rounds fired.
"With that many shots," she said, "I knew somebody had to be injured."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.