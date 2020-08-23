A 61-year-old man has been identified as the person shot and killed on Saturday night in the parking lot of the Trader Joe's on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, police said in a Sunday morning update.
The man is identified as Danny Buckley, of the 300 block of South 16th Street.
BRPD said investigators think the shooting was "the result of an altercation."
On Saturday night police set up a perimeter of crime scene tape around three vehicles in the parking lot at 3535 Perkins Road between Lululemon and Trader Joe's.
This investigation remains ongoing.
