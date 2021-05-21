A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for drug and gun crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Louis Butler III, 40, was sentenced to federal prison following convictions for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Sept. 2, 2020, law enforcement officials say they found about half a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a pistol while responding to a search warrant. Butler confessed to possession of the objects and admitted he was planning on selling the meth, police said.
“One of ATF’s primary missions is to investigate illegal possession of firearms by violent individuals,” New Orleans Field Division Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn said in a press release. “ATF works with our law enforcement partners to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable for their actions.”
Butler had two previous felonies involving gun and drug crimes. Following his imprisonment, Butler is also sentenced to three years of supervised release.