A New Roads 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the Sept. 6 rape of an LSU student on the university's campus, according to LSU Police.
Jacobi Bellazin is accused of raping a woman after picking her up in the gravel parking lot at the intersection of Aster Street and Alaska Street on LSU's campus, his arrest report says. The woman said she told him multiple times to stop and that she did not want to have sex.
The woman said she had sent Bellazin her location to pick her up from her dorm at LSU, but told him before he came that she did not want to have sex, the report says. But as soon as she got in his car, he started kissing her and climbing on top her, despite her requests to stop, the report says.
The report says he raped her multiple times, holding down her hand and neck during the attack, the report says.
Bellazin is a stand-out football player at Livonia High School and has multiple offers to play at Division I colleges, according to his profile on 247 Sports. The website says he's set to graduate in 2020.
Bellazin, 8804 Delta Place Road, New Roads, was booked into Parish Prison on a count of second-degree rape.