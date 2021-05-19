The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death following a burglary Monday.

Deputies with LPSO were dispatched in response to a burglary in progress at Old River Road in Maurepas on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, Brian Luke, 47, was found dead with a gunshot wound in his torso.

Homeowner James Troy Millet, 75, was in need of medical attention for "ongoing medical issues" and was transported to a local hospital.

LPSO said the two were acquaintances prior to the burglary, and there was an altercation between them before deputies arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made thus far.