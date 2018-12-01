Authorities collected 44 firearms in Baton Rouge and distributed more than $3,000 in gas cards during Saturday's "gas for guns" event.
The program, which has been in existence since 2010, allows residents to bring in weapons no-questions-asked, in exchange for gas vouchers as a crime prevention effort.
Law enforcement agencies say crimes are often committed with weapons that have been stolen or used without the owner's permission.
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office reported via social media Saturday that of the 44 weapons residents turned in, one was an AK-47 assault rifle, one was a homemade gun, and one gun had been stolen.
The event was a partnership between the TRUCE program, Circle K Corporation and local and federal law enforcement.