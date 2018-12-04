One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening off North Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded to the 3100 block of Jackson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
The victim's condition was not immediately available.
The incident occurred just west of North Acadian Thruway south of Fairfields Avenue.