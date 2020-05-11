Those injured in a Mother's Day mass shooting at a Baton Rouge convenience store included two women, two men and a child, police said Monday morning.
All were patrons of the store. Detectives have not yet determined whether any of them were the shooter's intended target but believe that some, if not all, were bystanders caught in the deluge of bullets that came raining into the Plank Road business from the parking lot.
The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Carlin's Food Mart, which sits on the corner of Plank Road and Brady Street two blocks north of Chippewa. Four people with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital via ambulance, and another arrived there in a private vehicle, authorities said.
Two of the victims were listed in critical condition as of Sunday evening. An update on their conditions was not immediately available Monday morning.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said detectives are analyzing shell casings to determine how many shooters were involved.
McKneely said at least eight rounds were fired — possibly as many as 15 — from an assault style rifle. The shooter was not among the people injured and fled the scene.
Video surveillance from the store obtained by The Advocate shows the moments leading up to shots fired in the parking lot.
One person gets out of a tan Toyota Camry, pulls his sweatshirt hood over his head and almost immediately starts firing toward the store's front windows. The few other people and vehicles that had been milling around the parking lot leave as soon as shots are fired, along with the Camry.
The shooter continues to fire for several more seconds, intermittently ducking behind cars and running back and forth in the parking lot, then runs around the corner away from the store.
Additional surveillance from inside the store shows a victim browsing near the front windows, then suddenly falling backward, slamming into a row of shelves and writhing on the floor, clutching an apparent gunshot wound.
Other customers run behind the counter and toward the back of the store, surveillance video shows. At least one pulls out his own gun but doesn't appear to pull the trigger.
The victims were two men ages 19 and 30, two women ages 23 and 35, and a 12-year-old boy, according to police.
Detectives haven't identified a suspect or motive.
The mass shooting occurred in a neighborhood that has been plagued with gun violence in recent years, including a 2015 homicide in the same parking lot.