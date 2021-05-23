A woman shot and critically injured a former friend in the parking lot of Walmart on Burbank Drive Saturday night, after a verbal argument turned physical, arrest records show.
Khalecia Vinning, who was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted second-degree murder, told investigators that she had left the Walmart store at about 10 p.m., when she heard a woman, who was a former friend, call her name.
Vinning told detectives that she and the woman began arguing; after the woman struck her, Vinning took a handgun out of her purse and shot the woman several times, including in the torso, according to arrest records.
The victim was transported in critical condition to the hospital for surgery, arrest records said.