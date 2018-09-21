A deputy at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was fired after he was arrested Thursday on domestic battery and other counts, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Steven Michael Russell, 37, of Ponchatoula, was arrested Thursday afternoon on domestic battery, simple criminal damage and aggravated second-degree battery for an incident that happened Wednesday in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said.
Russell was an employee at the time of the incident, but he has been terminated, Panepinto said.
