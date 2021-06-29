A man pretending to be a cop pulled over an actual cop in Assumption Parish, officials say.
Vincent Vinny Marks, 27, of Plaquemine, was arrested Monday on a felony count of impersonating a peace officer.
The incident happened on June 10, when an off-duty Assumption Parish deputy was driving on La. 70 near Bayou Corne, resuming travel after a collision up ahead had stopped traffic briefly.
When a vehicle traveling behind the deputy began flashing his headlights, the off-duty deputy turned into a convenience store parking lot, officials said. The vehicle behind him also turned into the lot and then blocked the deputy in, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.
When the driver of the second car presented a badge to the deputy and represented himself as being a police officer, the deputy recognized him as someone who had been involved in a domestic incident in Pierre Part earlier this year.
After a weeks-long investigation, Marks was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center; he posted a commercial bond in the amount of $10,000.