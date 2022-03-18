A St. James Parish art teacher facing accusations of molestation and having an inappropriate sexual conversation with a then-12-year-old student remained on the job at St. James Parish High School more than two months after sheriff's deputies informed school officials that she was under criminal investigation related to the girl's complaint.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Lisa Ann Samuels, 50, this year on counts of child molestation and indecent behavior with a juvenile after the female student alleged Samuels told her about her sexual relationships with women and, at a time previously, stroked her breast, according to bail documents.
The girl's mother reported the comments to the school system in an Oct. 20 statement and the girl separately called a state crisis hotline about the breast-touching allegation, according to bail documents and the mother's letter.
The girl claimed that Samuels put "her hands under her shirt and stroked her breast to show her what would happen if she didn't wear a bra," a brief narrative account in the bail documents alleges.
Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said his office told school officials that investigators were following up the allegations with a criminal probe and, later, school officials knew investigators were interviewing people on school campus. Samuels remained on the job until deputies arrested her on Jan. 12, the sheriff has said, when school officials separately announced they had placed her on administrative leave.
"I'm guessing (school officials) could have been waiting for us and what we were going to do on it," Martin said. "I don't really know, but they knew from late October that we were investigating the complaint on her. They were aware of that."
Though the child who made the allegations did not attend school for a time afterward, when she did return, Samuels' continued presence on campus caused the girl to be upset and feel anxiety, her mother told schools officials in later emails.
The usual procedure
In many school systems, it is common practice for teachers or staff under that type of criminal inquiry to be placed on administrative leave with pay while a probe is under way.
Robert Hammonds, a Baton Rouge lawyer who has represented school systems for 44 years, including St. James, said the paid leave happens for a number of reasons, but one is so that investigators can do their job without the accused employee trying to involve himself or herself in the probe.
"That's the usual procedure that most school boards around the state" use, Hammonds said. He said he was not familiar with Samuels matter and was not working on it for St. James schools.
He added that a few times, school systems have not suspended employees facing criminal allegations because the systems did their own simultaneous investigations and found irrefutable evidence that employees were innocent.
Since Samuels' arrest two months ago, prosecutors in St. James Parish have formally charged her with the molestation count but not the indecent behavior count.
The charge was brought by prosecutors through a bill of information, not a grand jury indictment, court papers say.
A spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin didn't return an email for comment about the charging decision or the case in general.
Samuels, who remained in St. James Parish Prison on Thursday with bail at $150,000, is scheduled for her arraignment on March 28, court filings say.
The school system was offered an opportunity to comment on this story Wednesday and both interim Superintendent Kelly Morton Cook and the School Board declined to comment Thursday through a school administrator.
Carol Webre, human resources administrative director, cited the "pendency of these ongoing legal proceedings."
The mother of the child making the accusations declined to comment on the advice of her attorney, Jill Craft. A public defender assigned to Samuels didn't return a request for comment on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Cook replaced Superintendent P. Edward Cancienne Jr. as the interim following his retirement in February.
Cook is still listed on the school website in her previous job as a school system lawyer and director of risk management and student services.
One-on-one time
Samuels is a talented art teacher in the St. James system, had worked at other district schools in the past.
According to the Oct. 20 complaint letter, the mother of the girl making the molestation accusation wrote that a conversation Samuels had with her child on Oct. 7 prompted her daughter to say she no longer wanted to be in talented art and to appear to tremble around Samuels.
In that conservation, Samuels allegedly discussed her many relationships with women, including sexual ones, after beginning with small talk in the school hall.
Samuels had initially pulled the girl out of her drama class for the art session on Oct. 7. In the hall, Samuels reportedly told the girl that she looked sad. Though the girl denied being sad, Samuels said she reminded her of her niece and asked if she "was a part of her circle," the mother's letter alleges.
When the girl asked what "a circle" was, Samuels allegedly asked the child "to move their conversation somewhere else" and took her to the auditorium stage where Samuels talked about her relationships with women as she kept looking around for other people, the letter alleges.
The girl told Samuels she was too young to talk about sex and that she felt the conversation was inappropriate, but Samuels responded that the girl "was not too young to have sexual relations nor to talk about sex," according to the mother's letter.
The talk left the girl unwilling to be in talented art any longer, the mother wrote, and, weeks later, remained anxious to be around Samuels. who remained on campus.
School officials and the girl's mom set up a plan to have the girl escorted while she walked in the halls between classes and to minimize contact with Samuels, emails show. School officials also worked to find her a replacement art teacher, emails show.
In a Jan. 7 email to school officials, though, the mother reported that she had documented seven prior instances where Samuels was in the girl's presence.
Those incidents include one on Dec. 14, where Samuels allegedly went into the girl's class "after being told she couldn't go into classes," the mother wrote.
'Turkey' comment a joke
News of Samuels' arrest prompted a wave a social media and community complaints about her past activities at schools in St. James.
In mid-January, the school system declined a public records request from The Advocate for Samuels' personnel file, citing an exemption in state law. The file can't be released to third parties without the employee's written consent.
But Martin said his investigators did run down several other complaints about her but none rose to the level of prompting additional criminal charges.
Kalana Ambrose, who said she knows the family of the girl who leveled the latest allegations against Samuels, had Samuels as her art teacher at Sixth Ward Elementary School in Vacherie nearly a decade ago when Ambrose said she was in about fourth grade.
Now 20 and a junior at a New Orleans college, Ambrose recalled Samuels' telling her in front of her class "to close her legs before a turkey comes out."
The comment was an apparent reference to Ambrose's unintentionally exposing herself while sitting at a table, though she was wearing shorts.
Ambrose said Samuels would often make inappropriate comments, though she never believed them to be anything more than off-color jokes.
"The type of person she was, I knew she said it just to be funny. Like, it was inappropriate, but I feel like, the type of person she is, that was her humor with a group of kids," Ambrose said.
Ambrose said she didn't ever file a complaint about the "turkey" comment, but it has recently come up again since Samuels' arrest.