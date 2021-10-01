A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a near decade old attempted murder case.
Ismael Ibarra, 36, is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder after he shot another man in the back with a firearm during an argument in East Baton Rouge in 2012.
According to an affidavit for his arrest, deputies were dispatched to a home on Coy Avenue on June 9 of that year on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found the victim on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for what were described as life-threatening injuries.
The affidavit noted that responding deputies observed a man later identified as Ibarra flee the scene towards a nearby wooded area. He remained free for the next nine years until his arrest earlier this week.