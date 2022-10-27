Attorney Ron Haley speaks Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 about the recent death of Mitchell Robinson, 2, who died recently of a fentanyl overdose. Medical staff reported Robinson’s hospitalizations each time to the state's Dept. of Children & Family Services, but the child stayed in the care of his mother, Whitney Ard, who was arrested last week on a count of negligent homicide. His firm is considering lawsuit targets, including possibly DCFS, over the agency's handling of the case, and seeking to facilitate other solutions like increased funding and improved staffing at DCFS, attorneys said at the press conference held at Haley & Associates Law Firm.