An alleged drug dealer represented by a prominent civil rights attorney wants his guilty plea overturned, claiming the lawyer, Ron Haley, Jr., pledged to leverage a purported relationship between a private investigator and a Baton Rouge judge to get the man probation under a deal with prosecutors.
Instead, he got a decade in prison.
Marcus Clayton walked into a Baton Rouge courtroom to be sentenced on a pair of drug charges this June with plans to go out to breakfast with his fiancée and children later that morning. In a court filing, Clayton said he had agreed to plead guilty to two of the 26 narcotics counts against him because Haley had assured him he would be sentenced to probation.
According to Clayton, Haley had claimed to have backchannel access to 19th Judicial District Court Judge Beau Higginbotham, though there is no evidence that he did. Clayton cited three separate text exchanges he had with Haley, including one in which Haley claimed the judge owed a favor to Haley's private investigator.
“A PI that I f*** with … is good friends with (Higginbotham),” Haley told Clayton in a February text exchange filed with the court. “I want the PI to call in a favor and he agreed," Haley wrote later in the same exchange.
But there was no probation.
“Mr. Clayton, you’re a drug dealer,” the judge told Clayton as he sentenced him to concurrent 5-year sentences in Louisiana Department of Corrections custody. “You are a danger to the people of this parish.”
Higginbotham, who has a tough-on-crime record and is running for a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, declined to comment through a court assistant, who said the judge could not discuss pending cases.
In letters filed with the court, Clayton’s fiancée wrote that she felt “dazed” by what happened.
The case of the 45-year-old auto shop owner is the second this year where one of Haley’s clients has cried foul about what the clients describe as sentences harsher than what Haley promised to negotiate on their behalf.
Haley declined to comment but referred calls Thursday to another lawyer. She did not respond to telephone calls to her office or to email messages seeking comment.
His various high-profile clients include embattled local rapper Lit Yoshi and the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a brutal 2019 encounter with state troopers in north Louisiana.
Haley recently served a six-month suspension beginning in December 2021 after the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel probed allegations that he had neglected a legal matter, failed to communicate with a client, inappropriately attempted to settle a malpractice claim with a client, and failed to return a client’s file upon request.
In August, Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, sought to withdraw his guilty pleas on assault and attempted murder charges, saying in court documents that Haley misrepresented how much time he would serve in prison under the deal with prosecutors. Clayton in late August filed a similar motion. He is being represented by the same law firm, Longman Jakuback, that took on Edwards’ appeal after he parted ways with Haley. The firm declined to comment.
The private investigator named in court documents, Jacob Sarver of Baton Rouge-based Lucas Investigations, declined to comment.
Clayton says Sarver visited him in jail after his sentencing and apologized for how the episode unfolded. According to Clayton, Sarver told him during that meeting that he had only discussed the case with the judge in general terms.
Shortly after asking in August to revoke Clayton’s guilty plea, his new lawyers asked that Higginbotham step aside from the case, and they have also requested subpoenas for Higginbotham, Sarver, Haley and an associate of Haley's who filled in for him during his suspension.
"The facts surrounding this advice must be established for the court to make an informed ruling on the matter," the attorneys wrote.