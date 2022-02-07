Seven people escaped an electrical fire at a home on North 44th Street Monday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to 1315 N. 44th St. shortly before 3 a.m., according to BRFD. All seven people had made it out unharmed by the time they arrived.
They had been alerted by smoke detectors.
Firefighters found the source of the fire in the attic. They were able to contain it and place the flames under control within around 10 minutes.
The fire was caused by an electrical short in the attic, investigators concluded.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, BRFD said.