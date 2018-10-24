Baton Rouge police are on the hunt for two men accused of burglarizing coin machines at a local washateria, putting neighbors out of a working place to do their laundry.
The washateria, located at 2652 North 38th St., has been burglarized at least twice within the past week, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
McKneely released video surveillance photos of two men who are accused of committing the acts. It's unclear how much money was stolen, but the machines have been damaged.
"Residents in the area have been temporarily deprived and are seeking assistance," McKneely said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the burglary division at (225) 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.