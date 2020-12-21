When Terrica Williams became constable in 2019, she realized her deputies were relying on outdated equipment, including bulletproof vests that would expire in a couple years.

She started working to replace the gear, which she considered a symbol of how the small Baton Rouge law enforcement agency sometimes gets overlooked.

But a new organization, the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, announced Monday that its first project would be to outfit the constable's office in new vests, which all 46 officers will receive in the coming weeks.

The foundation was created earlier this year, partly in response to a soaring Baton Rouge homicide rate. It accepts donations from residents and businesses, then uses the funds to support local law enforcement agencies and anti-violence initiatives.

+2 Foundation launched to bridge gap between community and law enforcement; $1M pledged Local businesspeople have created a new foundation to back law enforcement and to foster stronger bonds between officers and the community.

The plan is to purchase 16 brand new vests with donation money, while the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office offered to donate another 30 used vests. Williams said the items are worth at least $1500 apiece.

Williams, who became the first woman ever elected constable in Baton Rouge, said her deputies didn't know what to expect when she took office. She replaced Reginald Brown, who had served since 2001.

Williams said part of her mission is to raise the agency's public profile, earning officers more recognition and respect.

Constables deputies are POST-certified law enforcement officers, having received Peace Officer and Standard Training. Their duties include providing security for Baton Rouge City Court, running the city jail and handling evictions, garnishments and misdemeanor warrants.

People sometimes react poorly when being served an eviction notice or warrant, Williams said, which is one reason her officers need adequate protective equipment.

+8 Terrica Williams begins term as city's first woman constable An inauguration was held Friday to celebrate the start of Terrica Williams' term as city constable — the first woman to serve in that office's…

"I am overwhelmed and overjoyed to know these agencies would come together to make sure the constable's office has what we need," she said at a press conference Monday outside City Hall, joking that the gift came just in time for Christmas. "It means a lot."

The foundation, which was launched in October, brings together several Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies, including the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office. The volunteer board is mostly consists of businesspeople, and both LSU and Southern University are contributing policy research on effective policing. Organizers said the main goal is to create a stronger bond between agencies and the communities they serve.