Former Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn faces another allegation of public corruption, this time accused of stealing more than $8,000 from the Police Department's narcotics fund and funneling the cash to his church and his child's tuition.

Dunn was arrested Wednesday for the second time this fall; it's the latest development in the ongoing investigation of financial misconduct and abuse of office in the small town in East Feliciana Parish. Dunn is accused of writing and signing multiple checks from the Clinton Police Department's narcotics fund that were used for personal purposes.

Investigators determined that "although the memos on the checks and notations on the check stubs often indicated a check was written for narcotics investigations … the checks were actually written for other purposes," Dunn's arrest report says.

One $1,000 check was used to pay for a live broadcast of a service at Dunn's church, the report says, and two other checks totaling $3,558 were given to the church for its bicycle and book sack giveaway, in violation of state law prohibiting such donations of public funds. The report says the money went to the Charity Christian Center on O'Neal Lane in Baton Rouge, Dunn's church.

Another $1,100 check was used to pay for private school tuition of Dunn's child, the report says, and three other checks totaling almost $400 were spent on food for the Flowers' Solutions Academy in Clinton. The school's operator told investigators that Dunn volunteered to buy lunch for the school's students one day a week during the 2014-15 school year.

Another check for $100 was used for work on Dunn's school bus, the report says.

The arrest report also cites two checks amounting to $2,000 that were used to buy a tent and banner, both adorned with Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell's name. Bell was arrested two weeks earlier for her role in misusing these funds.

Investigators also noted that six checks from the narcotics fund totaling $3,408 were made out to Fred Dunn himself; however, Dunn said most of that money was to pay for drug investigation and drug awareness programs. He said he recovered much of the money from those checks, and it was held in evidence. Investigators found $1,326 stored, about a third of the money from the six checks. It does not appear the remaining $2,000 from checks Dunn wrote to himself was included in the more than $8,000 he is accused of stealing.

Dunn turned himself in early Wednesday to the East Feliciana Detention Center, where he was booked on counts of felony theft and malfeasance in office. He was quickly released on the same bail from his October arrest, when he was accused with Bell of abusing their official positions in how they entered into a contract to lease four police vehicles. That deal has since left the town in significant debt, and the vehicles have been taken away after the town was unable to make payments.

Dunn and Bell pleaded not guilty to the charge of malfeasance in office in that case earlier this month. Dunn resigned from his post following his arrest in October.

Other subpoenas filed in the Clinton investigation show that officials were also looking into the the town's Mayor's Court, alleging the court has been overcharging residents.

Another subpoena was also filed over allegations the East Feliciana Parish School Board illegally diverted materials for private use and allowed a conflict of interest to influence financial agreements, the document shows. However, that investigation does not appear to involve either Bell or Dunn.

