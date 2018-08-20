Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kenia Andrews, 22, 6883 Spring Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, possession, manufacture, distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Christopher Graham, 28, 12336 Cardeza Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, refusal of chemical test and tail lights required.
- Darian Harden, 54, 2315 Debra Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked and expired registration.
- Maria Marcial Romero, 41, 25805 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Christopher Murrell, 39, 10095 Moss Lea Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not on person and improper lane usage.