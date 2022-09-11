The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center said Sunday there may still be ongoing issues with 911 calls across the parish — an issue that apparently began on Saturday.
"The Communications District was able to mitigate the dropped calls issue by transferring the primary 911 lines to backup 911 lines," Jim Verlander, director of the parish Communications District said in a news release Sunday. "AT&T is still working to locate and repair the initial cause of the 911 dropped calls issue."
Verlander said AT&T has assured the district that it "using all available resources to correct this issue as soon as possible."
If a dropped call occurs, the caller should immediately call 911 back. Dropped calls will not interrupt emergency responses, he said. If a call is dropped, emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress and the 911 call center will be expecting a callback.