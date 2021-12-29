CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

A man died after being shot in his home late Tuesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a press release. 

Officers were called to 5957 Heidel Ave. around 11 p.m., according to BRPD. Upon arrival, they found 74-year-old Junies Jones with a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe the shots came from outside of the house. 

Police did not provide any details about a suspect or a possible motive. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. 

