A man died after being shot in his home late Tuesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a press release.

Officers were called to 5957 Heidel Ave. around 11 p.m., according to BRPD. Upon arrival, they found 74-year-old Junies Jones with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shots came from outside of the house.

Police did not provide any details about a suspect or a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.