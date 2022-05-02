The parents of an East Feliciana Parish woman who died after sitting fused to a waste-covered couch for 12 years were indicted Monday on second degree murder, accused of killing their daughter through "acute neglect," officials said.
A grand jury meeting in Clinton handed up the indictment Monday afternoon against Clay and Sheila Fletcher, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said, setting them up to face trial for the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. The 36-year-old was found dead in January, covered in maggots and sores and sunken into a waste-filled crater in the living-room couch of the family’s Slaughter home.
The woman may have sat in her own filth for a dozen years, said the parish coroner, Dr. Ewell Bickham III. He blamed the death on "acute medical neglect."
Sheriff Jeff Travis said the couple's surrender was being negotiated and that they would be arrested Monday.
A second-degree murder charge in Louisiana carries a mandatory life prison sentence with no parole for adults upon a conviction.
When East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies discovered her body in January, it was not clear when Lacey Fletcher last left the living room, or if anyone but her parents had laid eyes on her in the years before she died, D’Aquilla said last week.
Lacey Fletcher's feet were crossed under her, sunken into the crater she’d worn through the upholstery and foam padding. The hole was filled with stool and urine. Severe ulcers covered her underside, which appeared “rotten to the bone” in photos, D’Aquilla said. Fecal matter was crushed into her face, chest and abdomen. Her hair was matted, knotted, and filled with maggots.
Following an autopsy, Dr. Ewell Bickham III, the parish coroner, ruled Fletcher’s death a homicide and pressed for an investigation. D’Aquilla explained last week that the coroner found Fletcher died of “severe chronic neglect,” citing the ulcers, bacterial infections and other medical troubles. She weighed 96 pounds and also was positive for COVID-19, he said.
Sheila Fletcher, 64, has worked as a police and court clerk in Baker and more recently as an assistant to the city prosecutor in Zachary, according to her LinkedIn page. A Slaughter official said she resigned her post on the town’s Board of Aldermen on Jan. 24, three weeks after Lacey Fletcher’s death. She served for four years, most recently as mayor pro tem.
State business filings show Clay Fletcher is an officer of the nonprofit Baton Rouge Civil War Roundtable, which has a mission “to educate and foster an appreciation for the sacrifices made by all during the Civil War.”
Through an attorney, the couple released a statement last week about their daughter’s death as media reports about the case swirled.
“They don’t want to relive the pain of losing a child through the media," said their attorney, Steven Moore, in a written statement. "They have been through a lot of heartache over the years. Anyone who has lost a child knows what it’s like."
Unlike murder, lesser charges such as manslaughter or negligent homicide do not require a grand jury for a district attorney to prosecute defendants. Grand juries can indict, decline to indict or punt criminal allegations.
In a Jan. 18 interview, the couple told detectives that their daughter was sound intellectually to the end. Autistic, she had developed “some degree of Asperger’s syndrome,” D’Aquilla said, citing reports.
The lifelong condition is part of a category called autism spectrum disorder. Symptoms include trouble with social skills and obsessive focus.
Fletcher attended Brownfields Baptist Academy in Baton Rouge through 9th grade before entering a home-school program. As a teen, she had social anxiety and met with a psychologist over three years. She saw a doctor years later, in 2010, while in her early 20’s, but not since then, her parents said.
Her parents reported then that Fletcher had anchored herself in the living room and refused to leave. They brought her meals and set up a potty. Fletcher instead relieved herself into a towel or on the floor, afraid to leave the couch.
The Fletchers considered getting a commitment order to place their daughter in a medical facility, but she balked and it never happened, D’Aquilla said, citing a police report. The couple reported that Fletcher hadn’t seen a doctor in the past decade because she’d never been sick.
“I don’t think they (did) anything after that,” D’Aquilla said. “I think if somebody would have seen her that something would have been done.”
D’Aquilla said the couple was “adamant” that Lacey Fletcher was “of sound mind to make her own type of decisions.” The couple said Fletcher never complained of her sores and that Sheila Fletcher would routinely clean them.
Last fall, Fletcher began eating less, they told detectives. She ate half a sandwich and Cheetos on Jan. 2. Sheila Fletcher told detectives she last saw her daughter alive at 10 p.m. that night and awoke in a chair in the living room to find her dead.
Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.