An appeals court says a federal judge in Baton Rouge ruled correctly when he dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot dead by deputies he had told to "kill me" before trying to hit them with his car.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that deputies tried unsuccessfully to "deescalate" the situation and that Travis Stevenson left them no choice but to kill him. He died Feb. 23, 2016.
DA says deputies acted in self-defense in shooting death of Travis Stevenson in Old South Baton Rouge
Four of the six officers at the scene fired more 20 or more shots at the scene and struck Stevenson seven times. After the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney declined to prosecute, calling the shooting justified, four members of Stevenson's family sued the officers and Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
Stevenson's girlfriend had summoned deputies, saying he had assaulted her and her daughter with pepper spray and smashed a hole in a wall with a beer bottle. After leaving the home, he called and texted the woman, threatening suicide.
An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy initially found Stevenson's Cadillac near the corner of Terrace and Scott streets and tried to talk to him. Stevenson then drove his car back and forth, hitting the deputy's car several times, and shouting "Kill me!" When he aimed his car at a deputy, four deputies opened fire. The entire incident lasted 85 seconds. An autopsy found that Stevenson was drunk and also under the influence of cocaine and marijuana.
The family claimed the deputies used excessive force and alleged Gautreaux didn't train them properly. A Baton Rouge federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, and the 5th Circuit rejected the family's suggestion that deputies should have let Stevenson "finish the episode" before intervening.
"That's absurd," Judge Andrew S. Oldham wrote for the three-judge panel.
The 5th Circuit also turned back the family's attempt to change its argument on appeal. Initially the family said Gautreaux failed to train his officers to avoid excessive force, but on appeal they said Gautreaux had failed to train his officers to deal with mentally unstable individuals.
"This is precisely the sort of surprise switcheroo that our precedents forbid," Oldham wrote. He said that while some leeway is granted to non-lawyer plaintiffs, the Stevenson family had hired experienced lawyers.