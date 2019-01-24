Baton Rouge authorities are responding to a hostage situation at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, authorities said Thursday night.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said investigators believe a robbery was taking place inside the store — either an individual or the store itself was being robbed — and when police arrived on scene, the alleged robber refused to come outside.
McKneely said late Thursday the officers are working to resolve the situation. Baton Rouge police are at the scene, including with a helicopter.
A by-stander who declined to give her name said she saw two civilians leaving the store around 9:30 p.m.
One other hostage is believed inside.
At midnight, sounds echoed of a law enforcement officer still talking through a bullhorn to the suspect.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., people gathered outside the police perimeter and began singing hymns.
The Rev. Lynwood Spell, pastor of Star Hill Baptist Church, which is a block away from the perimeter, led the circle of by-standers in prayer. "We pray, dear God, that you bring this situation to a peaceful end." The group then disbanded and he called to them: "Keep your spirits up, keep your spirits up."
He told The Advocate that he and his church members had just returned from a retreat in Mississippi when he noticed the commotion on Foster Drive.
Also at the scene was state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, who represents the area.
"My phone started going off the minute the police started pulling up to Triple S" a few minutes after 9 p.m., Marcelle said.
She said police told her it was a hostage situation. To tamp down the rumors, Marcelle said, she posted on Facebook the details that she knew and "asked them to pray for the hostages."
This convenience store is where Alton Sterling was killed in the summer 2016 during an interaction with two Baton Rouge police officers, a part of which was captured on video and shared on social media, sparking protests nationwide.
Marcelle said got to know the store owner, Abdullah Muflahi, after the Sterling incident and was worried about his safety. She said she heard later that he was seen outside.
Advocate staff writers Grace Toohey and Lea Skene contributed to this report.