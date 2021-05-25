Baton Rouge police have identified the woman found shot to death in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Sunday morning on Kaufman Street.
Laterika Taylor, 22, was killed and later found inside of a car in the 2200 block of Kaufman Street.
Police were dispatched to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.
No other information was immediately available, including a possible motive or suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's violent crimes division at (225) 389-4869 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.