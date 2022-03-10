Two people have been arrested in connection to a broad-daylight shooting Wednesday on Essen Lane that left one injured, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Kendrick Johnson, 24, and Alexis Mungo, 24, were taken into custody late Wednesday for their involvement in an earlier shooting at a RaceTrac on Essen Lane (map) around 4 p.m., EBRSO spokesperson Casey Hicks said.
Johnson attempted to steal a backpack of drugs from a man while he smoked in the bathroom, deputies say. During the struggle, authorities say Johnson shot the man in the foot.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Hicks said.
Johnson fled the scene by foot but was taken into custody around 6 p.m. He was arrested and charged on one count each of armed robbery, attempted first degree murder and resisting and officer.
Deputies said they believe Mungo was Johnson's driver at the time of the shooting. She was arrested and charged on one count each of principal armed robbery and principal attempted first degree murder.