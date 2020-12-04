A man who was shot in the head Tuesday night during an argument has since died in the hospital and charges against his suspected killer will be upgraded, Baton Rouge police announced Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 10000 block of Scotland Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Van Vaughn, 50, who was pronounced dead three days later.

Detectives arrested Kevin Tasker Jr. not long after the shooting. He was booked into jail on attempted murder, but that charge will be upgraded to second-degree murder, police said.

Tasker admitted to shooting Vaughn in the head while the two were fighting, saying he believed his opponent was reaching for a gun, according to his arrest report. But detectives noted in the report that Vaughn was unarmed and was on the ground when Tasker pulled the trigger.

Vaughn's death marked the parish's 106th homicide of 2020, which ties the previous record high set in 2017, according to unofficial records maintained by The Advocate tracking intentional and unjustified killings.