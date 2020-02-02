A 50-year-old Baton Rouge man was found fatally shot late Saturday night near North 39th Street, police said.
Officers responded at 11:58 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Odell Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said Sunday evening.
Officials identified the victim as Lester Kinchen. He died before officers arrived.
Authorities haven't determined what led to the shooting as they continued to investigate it as on Sunday as a homicide.
Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.