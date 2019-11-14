Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Natasha Bucari, 30, 17247 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, text messaging prohibited and driver's license failure to change address.
- Rico Jackson, 43, 7887 Videt Polk Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Audrey Owens, 65, of Cherry Street, Jackson, first-offense DWI and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Jeannie Smith, 56, 555 Bienville St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.