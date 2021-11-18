A man accused of cyberstalking LSU sorority women and taking pictures of license plates in the Greek Life parking lot last month has been arrested, documents show.
Deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Benjamin Bryson on Nov. 12 on a fugitive warrant issued by the LSU Police Department.
Bryson is accused of taking photographs of vehicles and license plates in an LSU parking lot near Sorority Row on Oct. 10, according to an affidavit from campus police. He told officers he was having trouble with Bluetooth interference in the area, but did not explain why he was there.
A sorority official contacted LSUPD on Oct. 27 to report that several women received "weird" Instagram messages from the same Instagram user, documents said. The account handle included Bryson's name and the profile picture appeared to be him.
Other members of LSU Greek Life had been contacted by Bryson, an investigation showed. Authorities did not give more details about the messages or how many women received them.
One woman told police Bryson approached her in person while she walking around the LSU lakes, according to documents. Bryson accused her of almost causing a wreck and sped off. He quickly returned to tell her how "pretty" she was, the affidavit says.
He drove off again, police said, and then returned a final time to ask her for her name.
She shared her first name and walked away, she told police. Bryson later found and contacted her on Instagram to tell her she reminded him of an ex-girlfriend and that she was "really pretty." She immediately blocked him.
She received a long message from another account, police said, in which the user said he would move out of state with her and change his religion for her. He would not take no for an answer and said that "there is only so much he can do without breaking the law," the affidavit said.
He signed one of the messages "Ben."
Bryson is accused of reached out to the woman on Facebook Messenger using the same Instagram handle on Oct. 15, documents show. She immediately blocked him.
Bryson was booked Nov. 12 into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was released Nov. 13 on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
Staff writer Carlie Kollath Wells contributed to this story.