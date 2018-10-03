DONALDSONVILLE — State Police say a Baton Rouge man was killed early Wednesday when his car left Louisiana 18, traveled through a ditch and hit an embankment.
The man was identified as Donald Singleton, 27.
Investigators said they didn't know why Singleton left the highway shortly after midnight Wednesday. They said Singleton was not wearing a seat belt. The Ascension Parish coroner's office pronounced Singleton dead at the scene. Toxicology results are pending.
Singleton was driving northbound on Louisiana 18 north of its intersection with Louisiana 3120, east of Donaldsonville.