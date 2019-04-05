LABADIEVILLE - A woman trying to evade state Children and Family Services agents who had orders to take custody of her three children is accused of stealing a boat to cross a bayou with her children in Thursday's stormy weather, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call Thursday about a boat stolen near Labadieville, with the caller saying the woman was taking the boat, with her children inside, across nearby Bayou Lafourche and appeared to be in distress in the bad weather, Falcon said in a news release.
Investigators found that the woman, Beatrice Clark, 31, and her children, ages 12, 9 and 2, had made it to the opposite bank of the bayou, where a "good Samaritan family" had given them shelter, Falcon said.
Clark told officers she was running from someone trying to take her children. After contacting the state Department of Children and Family Services, officers learned that agents were attempting to take custody of Clark's children.
Clark, of 512 Cypress St., Thibodaux, was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on three counts of cruelty to juveniles, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and misdemeanor theft.
Agents with the state agency took custody of the three children, the Sheriff's Office said.