UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: Tiger Bend Road is re-opened at Babin Road after a natural gas leak, St. George Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators discovered that a heavy excavator struck a buried line, causing the leak.
Original 12:58 p.m.: First responders arrived around 12:30 a.m. and found a 4-inch high pressure line leaking, department spokesman Eldon Ledoux said.
St. George HazMat unit is on scene and Baton Rouge HazMat has been called to assist. No evacuations are needed at this time.
