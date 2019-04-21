A single-car accident in St. John the Baptist Parish left one person dead Saturday night.
Nina Mitchell, 54, struck a dirt driveway and overturned her vehicle while heading south on La. Highway 640, according to a Louisiana State Police news release. Authorities began investigating the crash around 10 p.m.
Mitchell's vehicle ran off the road to the right before reentering the roadway before the crash, according to the LSP news release. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the car.
The St. John Corner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene.
