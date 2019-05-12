Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Scott Elston, 24, 10600 Lakes Boulevard, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, stop sign/yield sign.
- Chandler Holmes, 20, 11651 Sewanee Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, driver's license expired.
- Brad Richardson, 43, 3775 Tuscarora Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Cooper Watkins, 27, 10312 Hackberry Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required.