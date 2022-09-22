Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity.
Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
To tackle the problem, he says the police department is "micro-targeting" areas with high crime, and told residents of those areas to expect a heavy law enforcement presence in coming weeks.
Paul and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome both expressed frustration with the number of shootings that have been committed by people who had already been jailed for recent crimes.
"In many of these incidents, we are seeing the arrests of the same individuals who have already been arrested for other serious crimes," Broome said. "We cannot turn a blind eye to continuous offenses of the same group of individuals."
Rice's killing Friday spurred an outpouring of sympathy and public outrage, renewing calls for action as Baton Rouge grapples with years of record-high homicides.
Police have given few details about what happened. They arrived in the 1500 block of Government Street around 2:30 a.m. to find Rice dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside her vehicle, which had come to a rest just a few yards away from a train crossing. Family members say the senior marketing major was driving home after meeting a friend at a nearby bar.
Due to a lack of evidence pointing towards a possible motive, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely had said Tuesday that police believe the killing was likely a "random act."
"We're still investigating it as that because we don't have anything that says she was targeted," McKneely said.
Paul clarified Thursday that there is no indication Rice's killing was gang related.
The violence has continued since Rice's death.
Monday night, an escalating family dispute over a car in Baker ended in two people dying in gunfire.
On Tuesday, Stanley Wright, 33, a local rapper, was killed in an apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard. Deputies believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.
Then, before Thursday's press conference, area law enforcement responded to at least four different early morning shootings.
A man was killed at an apartment complex on West McKinley Street around midnight, and a person was wounded on Azalea Park Avenue around 1 a.m; police have not yet identified the victim. Gunshots also rang out on Voss Drive and Underwood Drive; no one was injured, but the two incidents appeared to be related, Baton Rouge Police said.
This is a developing story, check back later for more.