One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries after authorities responded to reports of a stabbing in the Scotlandville area Monday evening.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded to the 11000 block of Avenue F, which is near the Celerity Crestworth Charter School and Crestworth Elementary School.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Monday.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said one person was hospitalized with injuries. The extent of the victim's injuries was not available.