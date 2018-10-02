Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Chad Chenevert, 37, 930 Kathryn St., Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession, and failure to maintain control.
- Calvin Dean, 47, 9914 Banway Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, driver's license not in possession, careless driving, and failure to maintain control.