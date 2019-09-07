An LSU graduate student was fatally shot during a robbery of Mr. Lucky's Valero Gas Station in Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say a man entered the building at 1400 Airline Highway around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The man shot the clerk, Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin, 29, before robbing the store. Firoz-Ulamin was pronounced dead at the scene.
LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard said Firoz-Ulamin was a Ph.D. student in the computer science and engineering program at the university. He worked under Golden G. Richard III, a professor who specializes in research on digital forensics, reverse engineering and malware analysis.
Firoz-Ulamin's LinkedIn page shows he received both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in computer science and engineering from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh. He was scheduled to graduate with his doctorate from LSU in 2023.
The director for the LSU Center for Computation & Technology, J. Ramanujam, said in a public Facebook post he was deeply saddened by Firoz-Ulamin's death.
The Valero Gas Station was empty Saturday morning, with a padlock on the door and signs saying the business was closed. It sits in an isolated area along a stretch of highway surrounded by shipping containers and warehouses.
Next door, the bar and lounge attached to the Valero building was also bolted shut.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.