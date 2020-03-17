A man was killed and two more were injured after a car hit three people who were changing a tire on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish, according to State Police on Tuesday night.
Darius Davis, 26, of Waggaman, was pronounced dead on the scene after he and two people were hit by a car driving down I-10 East near LA Highway 22 around 5 p.m., authorities said. Davis and two people were changing an SUV's tire on the right shoulder of I-10 East before a driver, 28-year-old Jordan Waddell of Houman, veered off to the right and hit all three people.
Waddell was later charged with negligent homicide, two counts of negligent injuries and careless operation. After receiving a chemical breath test, troopers said he showed no signs of impairment.
The two people that helped Davis change a tire were injured and sent to a nearby hospital. Authorities described their injuries as moderate.