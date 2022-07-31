handcuffs file

Handcuffs photographed Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Two Baton Rouge men were arrested on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening. 

Johnathan Zeno, 52, a registered sex offender, was arrested Thursday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 50 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of cruelty to animals and a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Sheriff's Office said. 

A second Baton Rouge man, Christopher James Moore, 34, also arrested Thursday, was booked into Parish Prison on 14 counts of pornography involving juveniles, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday. 

The arrest follow a joint investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the state Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit and the State Police.

