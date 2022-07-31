Two Baton Rouge men were arrested on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening.
Johnathan Zeno, 52, a registered sex offender, was arrested Thursday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 50 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of cruelty to animals and a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Sheriff's Office said.
A second Baton Rouge man, Christopher James Moore, 34, also arrested Thursday, was booked into Parish Prison on 14 counts of pornography involving juveniles, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday.
The arrest follow a joint investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the state Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit and the State Police.