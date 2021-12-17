Some people allegedly targeted by two Louisiana officials in an election-fraud scheme appear to have been willing to give up their votes for as little as $10.

Former Amite City police chief Jerry Trabona, 73, and current city council member Kristian Hart, 49, allegedly paid people cash — ranging from $10 to $20 — in exchange for votes in two local elections five years ago, a federal indictment says.

Trabona and Hart, both Democrats, allegedly worked together on a scheme in which they recruited quasi-campaign operatives and gave them hundreds of dollars to bribe people in Amite to vote for them.

Both men are also accused of driving voters they’d bribed to polling sites.

The two men made the third-party vote buyers sign statements saying falsely that they would not “make any overture of any kind to any voter or other person of financial award or other benefit in exchange for a vote,” according to documents later obtained by the FBI.

The payments detailed in the indictment never exceeded $20. In one instance, one of the third-party vote buyers said people wanted $20 for their vote instead of the $10 they’d initially been offered. Trabona conceded that the person could pay voters $20, the indictment says.

Vote buying has been widespread in Louisiana for generations among both major political parties.

Trabona and Hart's charges stemmed from a sweeping FBI investigation begun in 2018 that examined allegations of vote buying in Tangipahoa Parish. The bureau focused largely on the Amite area, interviewing an array of local politicos and reviewing election activities and campaign expenditures in the area.

Ex-Louisiana police chief, city council member indicted for alleged vote buying in Amite City A federal grand jury has indicted a former Amite City police chief and a current member of the city council on allegations that the two local …

Hart and Trabona are charged only with tampering with their own municipal elections. But the pair face federal charges because candidates for federal office appeared on ballots the two officials allegedly interfered with: The November 2016 Open Primary ballot, which included candidates in the U.S. presidential race, and the 2016 Open General in December of that year, which featured a U.S. Senate race.

Trabona was up for re-election as police chief on the Louisiana open primary ballot in November. Hart ran for his city council seat in the general election the following month, according to their indictment.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The indictment paints a picture of the two men working together, beginning in January 2016, to hire at least six third-party vote buyers (those people are identified in the indictment only by letters, for example, “Person A”). They would meet the operatives in different locations around Amite, the document says, including store parking lots and at homes, and would give them payments ranging from $100 to $500.

The vote-buyers would then be directed to use the money to pay voters to mark their ballots in favor of both Hart and Trabona in their respective races, the indictment says.

Hart also directly paid someone $20 to vote for him on at least one occasion, according to the document.

+2 Amite City councilman takes plea deal in election fraud case, will get one misdemeanor AMITE CITY — An Amite City councilman indicted in January on a slew of felony election fraud charges pleaded guilty Monday to one misdemeanor …

A vote buying award is often a nominal payment of $5 to $15.

The U.S. Justice Department, however, says a vote-buying bribe can be "anything having monetary value, including cash, liquor, lottery chances and welfare benefits such as food stamps."

The charges announced Tuesday follow a separate investigation by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry into vote-buying in Amite by a different city councilman during a local election. That probe began in January, at the height of unfounded Republican accusations of voter fraud following former President Donald Trump's election loss.

The separate probe ended with former councilman Emmanuel Zanders, 52, a Democrat, pleading guilty in July to one misdemeanor election fraud count after striking a deal with the district attorney.

Trabona and Hart are scheduled to appear in federal court in New Orleans on Friday.

Staff writer Faimon Roberts III and former staff writer Jim Mustian contributed to this report.