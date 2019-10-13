Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dakota Andra, 27, 39659 Laury Road, Paulina, first-offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation and license plate required.
- Derek Butler, 34, 58945 MLK Boulevard, Plaquemine, third-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Daniel Landry, 30, 4500 Sherwood Common Boulevard, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, stop sign/yield sign and driver's license suspended or revoke.
- Donald McKay, 40, 17432 Breeman Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
- Nagymiro Molina, 23, 14064 Bayou Grand North Boulevard, first-offense DWI.
- Brandy Shaffer, 31, 326 Grayson Avenue, Pass Christian, Mississippi, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.