A 55-year-old man was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash when his pickup struck a tree and overturned along a highway in East Feliciana Parish, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. as Benjamin Young, of Greensburg, was driving south on U.S. 61 near Jackson.
Young suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene after his truck overturned into a ravine, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.
Troopers said Young was wearing a seat belt, but investigators aren't sure why his truck left the road.