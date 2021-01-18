An inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola died at the hospital after a fight with another inmate in his cell on Saturday night, the state Department of Corrections said.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Corrections launched a joint investigation, and possible criminal counts are pending.
The fight happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and was discovered by a correctional officer making routine rounds. The other inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation at this time, the Department of Corrections said.