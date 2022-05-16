The owner of a popular water sports company in Denham Springs has been arrested on sexual battery, authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives arrested John Cooper Fore, 66, owner of Tiki Tubing, LLC, on one count of sexual battery after officials received a complaint this month involving a juvenile victim.
Fore turned himself in Monday and was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $25,000.
The investigation continues.
Tiki Tubing, LLC faced scrutiny last year after multiple people died while floating on the Amite River in tubes rented from the company. The deaths led to the parish council passing water safety rules to prevent future tragedies.