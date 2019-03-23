Baton Rouge Police Dept. Officer Matthew Hurley, left, and former BRPD Chier Jeff LeDuff, right, work together during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Kyle Callihan weighs in on a decision during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Volunteer Ernest LeDuff, Jr., husband of Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, works atop a ladder during a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. BRPD Sgt. Kyle Callihan and volunteer Marvin Anderson, far right, assist.
From left, Baton Rouge Police Department Officer Matthew Hurley, Sgt. Mike Gauthier and Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert get a hand from a volunteer, former BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station, background, on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Background, left, are Mary Jane Marcantel and BRPD Capt. Murial Hall, Fourth District's Assistant Commander.
From left, Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Mike Gauthier, Fourth District Assistant Commander Capt. Murial Hall, Officer Matthew Hurley, Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert and former BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff worwk on construction during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station, background, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, granddaughter ofCommunity Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, lends a hand during a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Volunteers Kyle Breen, left, and Mary Jane Marcantel, right, help others including Baton Rouge Police Dept. Sgt. Kyle Callihan, center, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Mike Gauthier makes a cut during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Former Baton Rouge Police Dept. Chief Jeff LeDuff gives a bear gug to BRPD Sgt. Kyle Callihan, with back to camera, as LeDuff arrives to volunteer with others including BRPD Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert, left, and Fourth District Assistant Commander Capt. Murial Hall, right, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Volunteer Kyle Breen, left, helps Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Kyle Callihan carry wood planking during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. CADAV's Pat McCallister-LeDuff, background, and her granddaughter Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, help as well. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, left, gets help from her husband's cousin, former Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Jeff LeDuff, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, granddaughter of Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, walks near a sign commemorating a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Baton Rouge Police Dept. Officer Matthew Hurley, left, and former BRPD Chier Jeff LeDuff, right, work together during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Kyle Callihan weighs in on a decision during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Volunteer Ernest LeDuff, Jr., husband of Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, works atop a ladder during a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. BRPD Sgt. Kyle Callihan and volunteer Marvin Anderson, far right, assist.
From left, Baton Rouge Police Department Officer Matthew Hurley, Sgt. Mike Gauthier and Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert get a hand from a volunteer, former BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station, background, on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Background, left, are Mary Jane Marcantel and BRPD Capt. Murial Hall, Fourth District's Assistant Commander.
From left, Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Mike Gauthier, Fourth District Assistant Commander Capt. Murial Hall, Officer Matthew Hurley, Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert and former BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff worwk on construction during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station, background, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, granddaughter ofCommunity Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, lends a hand during a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Volunteers Kyle Breen, left, and Mary Jane Marcantel, right, help others including Baton Rouge Police Dept. Sgt. Kyle Callihan, center, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Mike Gauthier makes a cut during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Volunteer Kyle Breen, left, helps Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Kyle Callihan carry wood planking during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. CADAV's Pat McCallister-LeDuff, background, and her granddaughter Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, help as well. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, left, gets help from her husband's cousin, former Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Jeff LeDuff, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, granddaughter of Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, walks near a sign commemorating a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Working in the Baton Rouge Police Department’s community policing division, Sgt. Kyle Callihan spends a lot of time thinking about what his agency can do to mend fences with residents who don’t all have the warmest opinion of law enforcement officers.
He found the perfect opportunity to do so when he learned that a park, a bus stop and the police department’s station in Scotlandville all needed new fences.
Early Saturday morning, Callihan and a crew of officers and volunteers worked together to build a new wooden fence at the department’s Fourth District station on Scenic Highway, replacing an old chain-link fence. The metal material would be repurposed later.
“We’ll take the fence down from our house and wrap our fence around y’all,” Callihan said, holding his arms out, “kind of physically wrapping us around and protecting y’all.”
From left, Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Mike Gauthier, Fourth District Assistant Commander Capt. Murial Hall, Officer Matthew Hurley, Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert and former BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff worwk on construction during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station, background, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Baton Rouge Police Dept. Officer Matthew Hurley, left, and former BRPD Chier Jeff LeDuff, right, work together during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Kyle Callihan weighs in on a decision during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Volunteer Ernest LeDuff, Jr., husband of Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, works atop a ladder during a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. BRPD Sgt. Kyle Callihan and volunteer Marvin Anderson, far right, assist.
From left, Baton Rouge Police Department Officer Matthew Hurley, Sgt. Mike Gauthier and Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert get a hand from a volunteer, former BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station, background, on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Background, left, are Mary Jane Marcantel and BRPD Capt. Murial Hall, Fourth District's Assistant Commander.
Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, granddaughter ofCommunity Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, lends a hand during a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Volunteers Kyle Breen, left, and Mary Jane Marcantel, right, help others including Baton Rouge Police Dept. Sgt. Kyle Callihan, center, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Mike Gauthier makes a cut during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Former Baton Rouge Police Dept. Chief Jeff LeDuff gives a bear gug to BRPD Sgt. Kyle Callihan, with back to camera, as LeDuff arrives to volunteer with others including BRPD Fourth District Commander Capt. Stephen Chenevert, left, and Fourth District Assistant Commander Capt. Murial Hall, right, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Volunteer Kyle Breen, left, helps Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Kyle Callihan carry wood planking during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. CADAV's Pat McCallister-LeDuff, background, and her granddaughter Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, help as well. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, left, gets help from her husband's cousin, former Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Jeff LeDuff, during a 'fence-mending' work day at BRPD's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Chain link fencing behind the station was taken out previously, and is planned be used next Friday, March 29, to repair fences in people's yards and at businesses.
Harper Juliet Galloway, 3, granddaughter of Community Against Drugs And Violence (CADAV) President Pat McCallister-LeDuff, walks near a sign commemorating a 'fence-mending' work day at Baton Rouge Police Department's Fourth District Station on Scenic Highway, organized by groups including CADAV and BRPD, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Officers had requested the new, 8-foot-tall wooden fence at the police station, which backs up to railroad tracks. Some of them had grown uneasy with the chain-link fence’s lack of privacy or protection following the deadly 2016 ambush on law enforcement on Airline Highway.
“They felt that the back of their office here wasn’t safe because the railroad tracks are fairly high and the fence was low … so anyone could sit and hide behind that berm and shoot them,” Callihan said.
Later Saturday, the volunteers picked up trash and made preparations to install a chain link fence Friday at the Scotlandville Garden Park, which is at the corner of Pembroke and Goudchaux streets. The park includes a basketball court that’s popular with neighborhood children. Later in the year, a fence will be erected around a nearby bus stop.
“You don’t want the ball bouncing in the road and they go running, not paying attention, and get hit by a car,” Callihan said.
The park’s old fence was knocked down about five years ago when a vehicle crashed into it, said Pat McCallister-LeDuff, who is part of the police department’s ambassador program and is president of Community Against Drugs and Violence and the Scotlandville Community Development Corporation.
She brought that issue — as well as bus riders’ desire for a fence to help them feel more secure while waiting — to Callihan’s attention.
She was happy to have some help on Saturday sprucing up Scotlandville — an ongoing need for an economically depressed area in need of development.
“You have to first look like it’s worth investing in it. … We believe that beautification can turn a community around,” McCallister-LeDuff said.
She also welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate that police “are humans with families and children, and we can all work together,” she said.
Events like Saturday’s have been a focus for Callihan since he joined the community policing division eight months ago. The department organized or was represented at more than 350 events last year — more than ever before in his two-decade career as a police officer, he said.
He’s hopeful that the fence project Saturday and the other events will help residents see officers in a different light — not arresting someone or driving around in their vehicles, but helping with an everyday task benefitting the community.
“They’re not just riding around with their sunglasses on, not caring,” Callihan said. “They actually are concerned.”