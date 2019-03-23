Working in the Baton Rouge Police Department’s community policing division, Sgt. Kyle Callihan spends a lot of time thinking about what his agency can do to mend fences with residents who don’t all have the warmest opinion of law enforcement officers.

He found the perfect opportunity to do so when he learned that a park, a bus stop and the police department’s station in Scotlandville all needed new fences.

Early Saturday morning, Callihan and a crew of officers and volunteers worked together to build a new wooden fence at the department’s Fourth District station on Scenic Highway, replacing an old chain-link fence. The metal material would be repurposed later.

“We’ll take the fence down from our house and wrap our fence around y’all,” Callihan said, holding his arms out, “kind of physically wrapping us around and protecting y’all.”

Officers had requested the new, 8-foot-tall wooden fence at the police station, which backs up to railroad tracks. Some of them had grown uneasy with the chain-link fence’s lack of privacy or protection following the deadly 2016 ambush on law enforcement on Airline Highway.

“They felt that the back of their office here wasn’t safe because the railroad tracks are fairly high and the fence was low … so anyone could sit and hide behind that berm and shoot them,” Callihan said.

Later Saturday, the volunteers picked up trash  and made preparations to install a chain link fence Friday at the Scotlandville Garden Park, which is at the corner of Pembroke and Goudchaux streets. The park includes a basketball court that’s popular with neighborhood children. Later in the year, a fence will be erected around a nearby bus stop. 

“You don’t want the ball bouncing in the road and they go running, not paying attention, and get hit by a car,” Callihan said.

The park’s old fence was knocked down about five years ago when a vehicle crashed into it, said Pat McCallister-LeDuff, who is part of the police department’s ambassador program and is president of Community Against Drugs and Violence and the Scotlandville Community Development Corporation.

She brought that issue — as well as bus riders’ desire for a fence to help them feel more secure while waiting — to Callihan’s attention.

She was happy to have some help on Saturday sprucing up Scotlandville — an ongoing need for an economically depressed area in need of development.

“You have to first look like it’s worth investing in it. … We believe that beautification can turn a community around,” McCallister-LeDuff said.

She also welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate that police “are humans with families and children, and we can all work together,” she said.

Events like Saturday’s have been a focus for Callihan since he joined the community policing division eight months ago. The department organized or was represented at more than 350 events last year — more than ever before in his two-decade career as a police officer, he said.

He’s hopeful that the fence project Saturday and the other events will help residents see officers in a different light — not arresting someone or driving around in their vehicles, but helping with an everyday task benefitting the community.

“They’re not just riding around with their sunglasses on, not caring,” Callihan said. “They actually are concerned.”

