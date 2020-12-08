Two shootings were reported within hours of each other Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge, leaving two people hospitalized with injuries.
The first occurred around 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and Victoria Drive. A woman was shot and transported to the hospital, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
The woman is expected to survive, Hicks said.
Baton Rouge police received reports later Tuesday evening about a male victim with gunshot wounds who had fled the shooting scene and ended up at a RaceTrac gas station on Old Hammond Highway, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Officers and medical personnel responded to that location, 10738 Old Hammond Highway, and the victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance from there.
McKneely said detectives are working to determine where that shooting actually happened. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.