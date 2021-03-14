Two passengers died in a vehicle Saturday night after it ran off the road and into a home on Kenilworth Parkway, Baton Rouge Police said.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was not injured, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson.
Nobody in the home, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Parkway, was injured. The crash happened at about 11 p.m.
The vehicle, a 2010 Subaru Outback, struck a tree near the front of the house and then the house.
Police identified the victims as Joshua Perry, 25, and Cory Marteau, 21.