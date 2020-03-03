A 28-year-old man died in a hospital after he was shot in Baton Rouge, police say.
Louis Cryer was shot multiple times around 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Cambridge Street, Baton Rouge police said Tuesday afternoon.
He was hospitalized and later died between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Cryer had been in the street when a vehicle drove by him. An unknown person fired at Cryer.
Baton Rouge police ask anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.